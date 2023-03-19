Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Raised to GBX 76

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QLT. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 108.50 ($1.32).

Quilter Stock Up 1.9 %

Quilter stock opened at GBX 81.86 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.17, a P/E/G ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.20 ($1.85).

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

