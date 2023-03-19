Panmure Gordon Initiates Coverage on Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 523 ($6.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.59) to GBX 660 ($8.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 578.57 ($7.05).

RMV stock opened at GBX 545.60 ($6.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 568.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 546.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,090.91%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

