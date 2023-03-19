Savills (LON:SVS) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,375 ($16.76) price objective on the stock.

Savills Price Performance

Shares of LON:SVS opened at GBX 946 ($11.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 ($9.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.84 ($15.01). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 970.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 902.49. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.60. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,134.83%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Stories

