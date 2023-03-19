TUI (LON:TUI) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.21) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.59).

TUI Price Performance

TUI opened at GBX 1,387.50 ($16.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 301.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.50 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,536 ($30.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,964.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

