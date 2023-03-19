Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Increased by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

NYSE AEO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.