BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for BRC in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BRC has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,577,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRC by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRC by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in BRC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BRC during the third quarter worth $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

