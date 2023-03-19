Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreased by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of ANF opened at $25.96 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

