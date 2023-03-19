Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $42.92

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.92.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,017,000 after buying an additional 198,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

