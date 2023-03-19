Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $69.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Edison International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

