Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $23.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 330,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

