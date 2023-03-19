Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of DCT stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $23.05.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
