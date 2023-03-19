Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $76.33 Average PT from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

