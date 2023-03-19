Analysts Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $6.67

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
