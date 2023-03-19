Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $924.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

