Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $101.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.01%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.