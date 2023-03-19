e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $69.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.