Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $58.67

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.63, a P/E/G ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

