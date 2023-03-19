Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $108.40

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Insider Activity at Entegris
In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris
Entegris Price Performance
Shares of Entegris stock opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Entegris Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entegris (ENTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.