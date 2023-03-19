Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $108.40

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.