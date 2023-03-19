Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $19.00

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,098 shares of company stock worth $714,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Down 5.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $400.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.24. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

