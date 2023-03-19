True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.94.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.16%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

