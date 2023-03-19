NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $253.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.38.
NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
NICE Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NICE stock opened at $212.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
