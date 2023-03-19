Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $16.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

