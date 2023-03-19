National Bankshares Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$4.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNT.UN. CIBC cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 95.16%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

