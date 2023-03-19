Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $68.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

