Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Shares of YUEIY opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.