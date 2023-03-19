Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $56.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

