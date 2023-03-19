Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saipem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.07.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Saipem has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $12.82.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.