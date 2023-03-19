Critical Comparison: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 0 11 9 0 2.45 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus target price of $69.15, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $6.51 billion 2.89 $1.01 billion $3.26 18.69 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 3.40 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Yoshiharu Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 15.50% 35.36% 6.27% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International



Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Yoshiharu Global



Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

