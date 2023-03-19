JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target to GBX 76

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quilter from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.33.

Quilter Stock Performance

QUILF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

