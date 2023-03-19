TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
TuSimple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.