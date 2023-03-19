TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 190,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

