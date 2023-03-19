Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Symrise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Symrise from €107.00 ($115.05) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. Symrise has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

