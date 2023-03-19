Financial Contrast: Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) versus Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% N/A -104.61% Mitsubishi 2.96% 6.02% 2.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.42 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi $135.71 billion 0.00 $4.93 billion $6.40 N/A

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the recycling ferrous metal. It also nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Suffolk, VA.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

