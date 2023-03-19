agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $28.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

AGL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $197,817.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $197,817.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,466 shares of company stock worth $1,424,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in agilon health by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

agilon health stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.