Financial Analysis: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 15.91% 9.28% 0.79% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.73 $13.18 billion $3.14 12.03 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 5 8 0 2.62 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $52.09, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth & Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

