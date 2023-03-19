Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$4.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TUERF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

