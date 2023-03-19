Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$4.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
TUERF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TUERF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.