Raymond James Increases Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of ISV opened at C$21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.12 and a one year high of C$25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

