Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) versus TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Critical Contrast

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seabridge Gold and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 $0.09 132.90 TRX Gold $15.09 million 8.88 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -48.48

Seabridge Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seabridge Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.4% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A 1.97% 1.47% TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seabridge Gold and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 401.67%. TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 126.90%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than TRX Gold.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats TRX Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

