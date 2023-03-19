Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess’ in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Guess’ Stock Down 4.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.