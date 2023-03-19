Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NYSE:JCI opened at $57.30 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

