Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Lowered by Zacks Research

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

