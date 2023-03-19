Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Shares of DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

