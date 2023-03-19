Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ZeroFox in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZeroFox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZeroFox’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

ZeroFox Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $285,000.

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.