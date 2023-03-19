Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Shares of FL stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 251,574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 133,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 365,502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

