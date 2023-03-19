Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Shares of BPTH opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.