Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BPTH opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

