Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.
DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE DUK opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
