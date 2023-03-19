Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.