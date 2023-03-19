RedHill Biopharma Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 23rd (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.14 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

