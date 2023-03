Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Shares to Split on Monday, March 27th

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. The 9.96399974 split was announced on Monday, March 27th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

BPHLY stock opened at C$37.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.13. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of C$28.97 and a 52 week high of C$41.53.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

