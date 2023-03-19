Lifesci Capital Comments on Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Shares of LRMR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,292,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 443,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,400,000.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

