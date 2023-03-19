Midatech Pharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 27th (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Midatech Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ MTP opened at $0.36 on Friday. Midatech Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.79% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in-house programs as well as partnered programs. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is an innovative nano saccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is an edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale.

