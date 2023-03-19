Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:PTHRU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 22nd

Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:PTHRU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit Trading Up 0.5 %

PTHRU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

