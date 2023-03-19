Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MLYS) Quiet Period Set To End on March 22nd

Mineralys Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mineralys Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Mineralys Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $15.44 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $21.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.