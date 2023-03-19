Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MLYS) Quiet Period Set To End on March 22nd

Mineralys Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mineralys Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Mineralys Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $15.44 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $21.98.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000 in the last 90 days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

